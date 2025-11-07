Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Position Boosted by Raelipskie Partnership

Raelipskie Partnership boosted its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,660 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 94.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 38.8% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 56,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $218.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.28. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

