Sienna Gestion Raises Position in Visa Inc. $V

Sienna Gestion increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,969 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Trading Down 1.0%
NYSE V opened at $336.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.51. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.00 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $616.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87.
Visa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.11%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie cut their target price on Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,117. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,897 shares of company stock worth $8,164,561. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
