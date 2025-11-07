Modera Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 764,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,997 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $20,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 64.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.69. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

