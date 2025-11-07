TenCore Partners LP Has $4.05 Million Stake in Visa Inc. $V

TenCore Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.8% of TenCore Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TenCore Partners LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,117. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 23,897 shares of company stock worth $8,164,561 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.11%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $425.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
