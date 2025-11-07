Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 149 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,683 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 16.9% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 58.7% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Stryker from $410.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $408.00 price target on Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.37.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $353.42 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $375.35 and its 200-day moving average is $380.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

