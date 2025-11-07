Ventas (NYSE:VTR) CEO Debra Cafaro Sells 11,452 Shares of Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) CEO Debra Cafaro sold 11,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $859,129.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,950,038.90. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ventas Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $74.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.68 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 144.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.98.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 4.28%.The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ventas from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTR

Institutional Trading of Ventas

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 66,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 376,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,921,000 after purchasing an additional 77,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $13,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.