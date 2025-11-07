Needham & Company LLC Cuts Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD) Price Target to $1.00

Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TEAD. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Teads from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teads from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Teads from $3.90 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teads in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teads has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Get Teads alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TEAD

Teads Trading Down 45.9%

Shares of TEAD stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $75.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59. Teads has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $7.87.

Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Teads had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $318.77 million during the quarter.

About Teads

(Get Free Report)

Outbrain Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company’s Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.