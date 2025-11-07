Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,665 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $1,246,788.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 291,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,377,978.20. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,324,358.70.

On Friday, October 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $1,284,730.65.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $1,229,466.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,264,954.95.

On Friday, October 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $1,260,892.50.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $1,296,611.40.

On Friday, October 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.21, for a total transaction of $1,159,024.65.

On Monday, October 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total value of $1,205,551.20.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,163,776.95.

On Monday, October 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,963.65.

Atlassian Stock Down 3.3%

Atlassian stock opened at $156.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.90, a P/E/G ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.95. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $144.32 and a 1-year high of $326.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.90.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Capco Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Atlassian by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 19,900.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $221.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.44.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

