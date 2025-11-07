Wayfair (NYSE:W) CFO Kate Gulliver Sells 9,612 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CFO Kate Gulliver sold 9,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $982,346.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,793.40. This represents a 5.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Wayfair Stock Performance
Shares of W opened at $98.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.22. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 3.03.
Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
W has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Wayfair from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $83.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.96.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.
