Wayfair (NYSE:W) CFO Kate Gulliver Sells 9,612 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CFO Kate Gulliver sold 9,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $982,346.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,793.40. This represents a 5.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of W opened at $98.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.22. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 3.03.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 681.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,462,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,944 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Wayfair by 42.9% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 37.6% in the second quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,420,000 after purchasing an additional 819,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after purchasing an additional 59,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,673,000 after buying an additional 1,033,865 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Wayfair from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $83.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.96.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

