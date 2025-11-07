Piper Sandler Lowers Block (NYSE:XYZ) Price Target to $55.00

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 22.48% from the company’s previous close.

XYZ has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Block from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Block from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Block and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $80.00 price target on shares of Block and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.21.

Shares of Block stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.73. Block has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.29. Block had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Block will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $30,356.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 126,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,284.62. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 35,145 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,811,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 535,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,871,680. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,041 shares of company stock worth $9,052,531. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter worth $26,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $29,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

