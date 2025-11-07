Morgan Stanley Raises JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $70.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FROG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on JFrog from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on JFrog from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.59.

JFrog Stock Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $47.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 1.02. JFrog has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.82.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $136.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.28 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 38,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $1,920,160.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,899,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,543,443.84. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 50,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $2,355,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,154,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,737,480.33. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 431,492 shares of company stock worth $20,979,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 90.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in JFrog by 1,086.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 26.3% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

