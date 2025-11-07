Piper Sandler Lowers Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $26.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FIVN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82. Five9 has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.36, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Five9 had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $283.27 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 18,425 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $473,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 367,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,453,694.64. This trade represents a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $76,748.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 41,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,343.70. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 60,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,457 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 7.6% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 282,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 11.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 39,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.8% during the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 41,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

