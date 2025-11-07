Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AKAM. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Akamai Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $104.99. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.15.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.22. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $383,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,300.85. This represents a 15.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $303,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,945.36. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $917,290 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth $63,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,841 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,788,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

