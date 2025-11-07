NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Upgraded at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 83.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NXTC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NextCure in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NextCure and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get NextCure alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NXTC

NextCure Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $9.82 on Friday. NextCure has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.06) by $0.84. Equities analysts predict that NextCure will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NextCure

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NextCure stock. Cable Car Capital LP increased its stake in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,040 shares during the period. Cable Car Capital LP owned approximately 28.29% of NextCure worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.