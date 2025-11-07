BMO Capital Markets Raises Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $215.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $154.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cibc Captl Mkts raised Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.79.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $190.82 on Friday. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $194.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 545.22, a PEG ratio of 60.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The company had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 8,333 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total transaction of $1,337,863.15. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,232.80. The trade was a 40.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 45,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total value of $6,820,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,131.20. This represents a 96.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,510,236 shares of company stock worth $207,339,763. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,153,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,178,000 after purchasing an additional 740,457 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Datadog by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,274,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,769,000 after buying an additional 1,369,522 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 259.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,994,000 after buying an additional 6,250,942 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 23.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,729,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 23.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,983,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,675 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

