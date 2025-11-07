Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on PI. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Impinj from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna set a $255.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

Get Impinj alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PI

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $169.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.22 and a beta of 1.83. Impinj has a 1-year low of $60.85 and a 1-year high of $247.06.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Impinj had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $96.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Impinj has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In other Impinj news, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total value of $58,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,829,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,973,982.40. This trade represents a 14.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $961,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 341,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,595,260.70. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,609 shares of company stock worth $63,659,474. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

About Impinj

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.