Princeton Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,339 Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,339 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,430,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,811 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at $213,503,000. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.8% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,875,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,904,000 after purchasing an additional 119,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,731,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,913,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,300,000 after buying an additional 225,240 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $314,209.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,588,851.93. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $391,378.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 104,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,064.50. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 18,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,887 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $239.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.86 and a beta of 1.48. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $258.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.10 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.11%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Lumentum from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lumentum from $83.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “cautious” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.67.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

