Longview Financial Advisors LLC Buys 4,084 Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSI

Longview Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Longview Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Longview Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFSI. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. United Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. United Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 56,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFSI opened at $40.76 on Friday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $41.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average is $39.56. The firm has a market cap of $843.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.73.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

