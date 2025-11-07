S&T Bank PA Sells 2,559 Shares of Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

S&T Bank PA trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,602 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Siebert Williams Shank reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.04.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the sale, the director owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. Devon Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

