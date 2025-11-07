S&T Bank PA Has $5.39 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

S&T Bank PA decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. CF Industries comprises 1.6% of S&T Bank PA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in CF Industries by 62.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CF Industries from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.54.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.84. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.34 and a one year high of $104.45.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.