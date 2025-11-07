S&T Bank PA Has $4.71 Million Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

S&T Bank PA lessened its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA owned 0.08% of Lantheus worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $188,944,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,246,296.05. This trade represents a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Farallon Partners L. L. C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,246,296.05. This represents a 49.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,812,000 shares of company stock valued at $382,427,380. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNTH. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Truist Financial set a $63.00 price target on Lantheus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Lantheus from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Lantheus Trading Down 6.2%

Lantheus stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $111.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.06.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter. Lantheus had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 17.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

