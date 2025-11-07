Longview Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB

Longview Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the period. Longview Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 762.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3,024.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $185,000.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.11. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

