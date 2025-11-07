S&T Bank PA Grows Stock Position in SEI Select International Equity ETF $SEIE

S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE – Free Report) by 1,783.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,638 shares during the period. SEI Select International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. S&T Bank PA owned approximately 1.11% of SEI Select International Equity ETF worth $7,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its stake in SEI Select International Equity ETF by 947.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SEI Select International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Select International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $351,000. Lynx Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 41,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SEIE opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $758.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.36. SEI Select International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $31.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%.

The SEI Select International Equity ETF (SEIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in non-US companies from developed markets. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers.

