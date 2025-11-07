S&T Bank PA Sells 1,489 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

S&T Bank PA decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up 2.0% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cummins from $380.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.15.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.30, for a total transaction of $3,514,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,873,972.60. The trade was a 20.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total value of $2,015,205.76. Following the sale, the vice president owned 20,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,925.44. The trade was a 19.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,949 shares of company stock valued at $15,674,705. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 5.2%

CMI opened at $462.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.02 and a 12 month high of $482.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.16.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.76. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.86 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

