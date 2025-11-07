S&T Bank PA Has $3.39 Million Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SUPN

S&T Bank PA lessened its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA owned 0.19% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $103,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bethany Sensenig sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $226,840.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 59,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $3,029,143.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,206,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,016,649.46. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 222,741 shares of company stock valued at $10,507,792 in the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $47.26 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.16 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.36). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 9.70%.The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Articles

