S&T Bank PA Sells 18,229 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. $HTGC

S&T Bank PA decreased its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,229 shares during the quarter. Hercules Capital accounts for approximately 1.6% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. S&T Bank PA owned 0.16% of Hercules Capital worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gayle A. Crowell bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 78,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,978.79. The trade was a 8.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HTGC opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $22.04.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 51.46%.The business had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.02%.

HTGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

