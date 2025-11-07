S&T Bank PA Has $8.55 Million Stock Holdings in AECOM $ACM

S&T Bank PA decreased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the period. AECOM comprises approximately 2.6% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. S&T Bank PA owned about 0.06% of AECOM worth $8,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 120.3% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in AECOM by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in AECOM by 37.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Performance

ACM opened at $130.02 on Friday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.89.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. AECOM had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $6,348,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACM. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. National Bank Financial began coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACM

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.