Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Makes New $212,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $329.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $549.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $339.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

