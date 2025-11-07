SouthState Corp Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 93,610 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 1,919.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Mining by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,666 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $16,109,000 after acquiring an additional 126,643 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barrick Mining by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 47.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 136,786 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 44,002 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 32,635 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on B shares. CIBC upped their target price on Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Barrick Mining to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.90.

Barrick Mining Trading Down 0.7%

B stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 19.99%.Barrick Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

About Barrick Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

