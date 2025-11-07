Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,745,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,202 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $86,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Wit LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103,498.2% during the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 34,426,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,154,000 after purchasing an additional 34,393,493 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,742.6% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 8,864,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,854 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,336,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,292,000 after buying an additional 4,385,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,213,045,000 after buying an additional 3,177,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,101,224,000 after buying an additional 2,276,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.59 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61. The firm has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

