Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $29,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.9% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its position in Amgen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 9,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Amgen by 34.1% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 201,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,320,000 after buying an additional 51,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HORAN Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $3,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $315.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $335.88. The firm has a market cap of $169.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. Amgen’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 73.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings raised Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $405.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.89.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

