Roth Capital Expects Stronger Earnings for Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now forecasts that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of $5.41 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.01. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

NYSE UBER opened at $92.33 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.50 and a 200-day moving average of $90.95. The firm has a market cap of $192.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $273,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,733.76. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 604,946 shares of company stock valued at $58,950,116 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

