Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,048 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,048 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $37,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Ascent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $240.35 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $252.77. The stock has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.