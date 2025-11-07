Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $315.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $335.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 73.57%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $405.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.89.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

