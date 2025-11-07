QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.300-3.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.8 billion-$12.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.5 billion.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $173.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.26 and its 200-day moving average is $157.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total transaction of $1,384,110.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 36,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,998.46. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $44,067.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,213.68. This trade represents a 40.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 163,169 shares of company stock worth $26,978,998 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its position in QUALCOMM by 25.8% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Puff Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.0% in the second quarter. Puff Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

