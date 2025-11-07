Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $59.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. Acacia Research had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.

Acacia Research Price Performance

Shares of ACTG stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $345.27 million, a P/E ratio of -59.66 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 8.80 and a quick ratio of 8.29. Acacia Research has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $4.78.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Institutional Trading of Acacia Research

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACTG. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 22.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Acacia Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACTG. Wall Street Zen downgraded Acacia Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Acacia Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Acacia Research

About Acacia Research

(Get Free Report)

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.