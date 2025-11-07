Trainline (LON:TRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 12.58 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Trainline had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.57%.
Shares of LON TRN opened at GBX 260.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Trainline has a 1-year low of GBX 246.80 and a 1-year high of GBX 452.40. The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 269.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 272.94.
Trainline declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Trainline’s ambition is to bring together rail, coach and other travel services into one simple mobile experience so travellers can easily find the best prices for their journey and access smart, real-time travel information on the go. By making rail and coach travel easier, our aim is to encourage people all over the world to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices.
