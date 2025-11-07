FedEx Corporation $FDX Stock Holdings Lessened by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC cut its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 1.9% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,489,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,994,848,000 after buying an additional 289,655 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 28,080.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,743,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $850,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730,273 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in FedEx by 1.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,264,993 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $795,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,989 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,687 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $495,041,000 after purchasing an additional 135,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,594,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $258.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.36. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $194.29 and a fifty-two week high of $308.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Bank of America raised their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Truist Financial set a $285.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

Read Our Latest Report on FDX

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.