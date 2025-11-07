FY2025 EPS Estimates for LOPE Boosted by Barrington Research

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) – Barrington Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.07. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Grand Canyon Education’s current full-year earnings is $8.81 per share.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

LOPE stock opened at $167.05 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $152.76 and a 1-year high of $223.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.78. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 22.15%.The business had revenue of $261.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Grand Canyon Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.020-9.13 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.240 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.