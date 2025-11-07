Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.8% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $282.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.64 and a twelve month high of $298.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

