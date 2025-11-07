Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 114 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $529.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.92.

In other news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.27, for a total value of $1,529,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,352,142.40. This represents a 14.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.01, for a total transaction of $1,201,785.93. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 98,078 shares of company stock valued at $51,445,892 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $547.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.37 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $470.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.23. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

