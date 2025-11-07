BXP, Inc. $BXP Shares Sold by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BXP were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in BXP by 4.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in BXP by 801.4% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 107,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 95,948 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in BXP in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,737,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in BXP by 124.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of BXP by 9.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BXP Trading Up 1.1%
Shares of BXP stock opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.90. BXP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $84.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.20, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.20.
BXP Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. BXP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -220.47%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BXP from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of BXP from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BXP from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Compass Point lowered shares of BXP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BXP from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BXP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.26.
BXP Profile
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
