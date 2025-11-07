Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Purchased by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,689,507.94. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,007.34. This trade represents a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,529,718. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $146.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.29. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $341.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

