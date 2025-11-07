Smart Money Group LLC Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,146 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Smart Money Group LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 70,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 31,321 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. now owns 178,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Finally, Tenret Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 873,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 42,069 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.