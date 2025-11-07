Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Insider Sells $12,837.92 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) insider Joe Ahmed Youssef Abdelrahman sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $12,837.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,658.08. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joe Ahmed Youssef Abdelrahman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Joe Ahmed Youssef Abdelrahman sold 504 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $53,867.52.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $126.19 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $145.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 146.73 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.76 and its 200-day moving average is $106.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter. Agilysys had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGYS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Agilysys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,620,000 after acquiring an additional 18,744 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth about $80,730,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Agilysys by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,004,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,204,000 after buying an additional 50,536 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 816,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,619,000 after buying an additional 51,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agilysys by 0.3% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 645,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Featured Articles

