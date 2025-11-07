Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank accounts for 1.7% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $34,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE TD opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.29. Toronto Dominion Bank has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $82.88.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.45. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 16.40%.The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Toronto Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Desjardins raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

