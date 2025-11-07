Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 40,678 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,678 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 1.0% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 103,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $86.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.17 and its 200 day moving average is $79.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

