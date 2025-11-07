Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 942 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $204.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.27. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

