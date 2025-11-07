Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in FirstService Corporation $FSV

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in FirstService by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 268,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 61.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 335,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,637,000 after purchasing an additional 127,846 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in FirstService by 8.4% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 115,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in FirstService by 14.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in FirstService by 18.8% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,417,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,183,000 after purchasing an additional 224,125 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSV shares. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of FirstService from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FirstService from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on FirstService from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of FirstService from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.83.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $153.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 0.99. FirstService Corporation has a 52-week low of $152.94 and a 52-week high of $209.66.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 2.53%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

