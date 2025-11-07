Princeton Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Centrus Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,181.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy Trading Down 14.7%

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $277.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.58 and a 200 day moving average of $211.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99 and a beta of 1.56. Centrus Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $464.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $164.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Centrus Energy from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centrus Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.